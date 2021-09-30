Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $446.83 on Thursday. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.