Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 4,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 2,761,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Porch Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

