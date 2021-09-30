Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in September

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 154,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,492. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.