Portion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,421.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $52,421.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,157,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

