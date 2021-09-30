Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 94,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,947. Potash America has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

