PowerTrade Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $4.71 million and $7.35 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

