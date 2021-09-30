PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.47 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

