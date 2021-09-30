Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $10.57. Prada shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

