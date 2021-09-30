Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Alcoa worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

