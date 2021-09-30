Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

