Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 91.6% in September

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PSWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 281,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Principal Solar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Principal Solar Company Profile
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.