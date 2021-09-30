Privatix Price Reaches $0.0439 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $49,383.21 and approximately $21,973.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

