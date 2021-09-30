ProBit Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,773.00 (PROB)

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $36,773.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token (PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

