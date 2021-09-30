Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

