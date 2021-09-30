Project Inverse Price Hits $0.0164 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $456,922.58 and $114,554.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

