Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.44 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

