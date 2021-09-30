ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 273.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 12,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,591. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

