Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.24.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $147.58 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

