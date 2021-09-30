Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.67 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 161.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 56.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 91.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.