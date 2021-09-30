Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $233.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

