Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

Snap-on stock opened at $215.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.51 and its 200-day moving average is $230.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

