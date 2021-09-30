Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,157,509 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.30% of Prologis worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after buying an additional 872,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.