Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,456 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 75.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

