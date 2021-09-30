Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.43

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.43 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 313,341 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £857.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

