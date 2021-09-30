Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $13.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.27 billion and the lowest is $13.11 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $53.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.41 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

