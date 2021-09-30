PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in September

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 17,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

