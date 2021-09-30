PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in September

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 17,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.