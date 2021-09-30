PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Down 3.2%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.