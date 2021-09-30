PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 2.9%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 417,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,275,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

