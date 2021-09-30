Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $420,967.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

