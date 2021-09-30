Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Holdings Increased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Puma Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 1.10% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 2,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,217 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

