Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

