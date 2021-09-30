Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $7,069.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00025319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

