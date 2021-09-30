Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRS opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after buying an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

