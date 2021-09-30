Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lifted by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in EQT by 589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 522,780 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

