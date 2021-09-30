Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.