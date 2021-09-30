Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

