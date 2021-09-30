Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Decreased by B. Riley

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&W Seed in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.