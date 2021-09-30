Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

