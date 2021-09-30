Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $27.97 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

