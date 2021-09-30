Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Q2 has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.