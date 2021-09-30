Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.