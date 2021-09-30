QASH (QASH) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and $297,517.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

