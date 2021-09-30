Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $70.27 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.27 million and approximately $233.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

