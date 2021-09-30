Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.90. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

