Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.27. 3,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.