Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce sales of $420.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.56 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $240.64 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $176.65 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.