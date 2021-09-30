Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report sales of $24.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $895,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $36,690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Quanterix has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

