Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,361.92

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $17,361.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

