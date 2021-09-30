Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,771.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $45,771.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01153857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00559796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00485687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00296142 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,979,027 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.