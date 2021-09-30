Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.

QTRHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.